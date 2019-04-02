Robert A. "Rags" Ovesen, 82, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a farmer and a former employee of the Elizabethtown Post Office.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Bernice Willis Ovesen.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Nichols Ovesen; five daughters, Andrea Engle, TaShawna (Mark) Thomas and Kaylah Carter all of Hodgenville and Amber Slayton and Breanna Thompson; five sons, Mark Ovesen and Terry (Katrina) Ovesen all of Hodgenville and Tyler Benningfield, Eli Cecil and Daniel Collett; three step-children, William Nichols of Buffalo, Kenneth Nichols and Jennifer Nichols both of Hodgenville and seventeen grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Rock officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and after 9 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 3, 2019