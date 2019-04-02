Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Rags" Ovesen. View Sign

Robert A. "Rags" Ovesen, 82, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a farmer and a former employee of the Elizabethtown Post Office.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Bernice Willis Ovesen.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Nichols Ovesen; five daughters, Andrea Engle, TaShawna (Mark) Thomas and Kaylah Carter all of Hodgenville and Amber Slayton and Breanna Thompson; five sons, Mark Ovesen and Terry (Katrina) Ovesen all of Hodgenville and Tyler Benningfield, Eli Cecil and Daniel Collett; three step-children, William Nichols of Buffalo, Kenneth Nichols and Jennifer Nichols both of Hodgenville and seventeen grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Rock officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and after 9 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

