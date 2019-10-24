Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Hodgenville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Donald Whelan, 85, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown surrounded by his wife and children.

Don was born April 11, 1934 in Howardstown, Kentucky and attended St. Ann School and St. Charles High School. After graduating from Bellarmine College with an accounting degree in 1956, he served in the U.S. Army in Korea for two years. After returning home, he worked briefly at the Internal Revenue Service in Louisville before joining a public accounting firm in Elizabethtown. Don obtained his CPA license, eventually becoming a partner at the accounting firm of Touche Ross & Company in Elizabethtown, then subsequently establishing his own accounting firm. He was the managing partner of Whelen, Doerr & Company until his retirement. Don was a past president of the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce and served as treasurer of the Elizabethtown Industrial Foundation for 33 years. He was a long-time member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville and an ardent supporter of its former school.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Alice Spalding Whelan; a sister, Claire Yarber and four brothers, Michael, Guy, Martin and James Louis.

He is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Lois Ann Hughes Whelan; five daughters, Brenda Murphy, Donna (Bill) Ernst, Anita Whelan, Chris Whelan and Laura (Michael) Popp; one son, Joe (JoAnne) Whelan; two sisters, Mary (Dicky) Taylor and Rose (Bobby) Rogers; five brothers, Melvin (Mary Ann) Whelan, Eddie (Sharon) Whelan, Anthony (Debbie) Whelan, Charlie (Martha Ann) Whelan and John (Darleen) Whelan; nine grandchildren, Kelli (David) Laborda, Ryan Murphy, Matthew (Cassie) Ernst, Katie Ernst, Robert Whelan, Drew Whelan, Joey Whelan, Alec Whelan and Lucas Whelan and numerous beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville with Father Pablo Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery in Howardstown.

Visitation will be 2-8 PM Thursday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville, St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstown or Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.

