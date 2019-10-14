Rochelle LaKay "Kay" Andrews

Rochelle LaKay "Kay" Andrews, 51, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a former employee at The Life Connection, member of Hodgenville Christian Church and a 1986 graduate of LaRue County High School.
She was preceded in death by her father, William H. "Lefty" Warren.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Andrews of Hodgenville and a sister, Constance Faye (Ted) Andrews-Ramirez of Hodgenville.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville with Elder Jerry Wilkinson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family and can be made at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Oct. 16, 2019
