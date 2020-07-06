1/1
Roger Trent Perkins
Roger Trent Perkins, age 72 years, of Buffalo, passed away, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was retired from Campbellsville Industries, member of Otter Creek Separate Baptist Church, a proud Army veteran of the Vietnam War, member of the American Legion Post 87 in Hodgenville and an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Everett Perkins, Sr. and Alva Mae Sprowles Perkins and five brothers, Ray Perkins, James Everett Perkins, Jr., Paul Perkins, Claude Perkins and Doyt Perkins.

He is survived by his wife, of 48 years, Arlene Perkins; two daughters, Monica Trent (Duane) Bale of Greensburg and Bridget (Scott) Hess of Louisville; a sister, Glenda (Paul) Wathen of Hodgenville; a brother, Maxie Perkins of Hodgenville; three grandchildren, Morgan (Jake) Altman, Zach (Lauren) Bale and Seth Shinn; three great-grandchildren, Tinsley Altman, Raleigh Altman and Trenton Bale and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM (EDT) Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Danny Nelson officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM (EDT) Tuesday and after 9 AM (EDT) Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
