Ronald Alvi Dockery, 71, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, November 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvi and Clara K. Dockery and one sister, Thelma.

Ron is survived by his loving wife and partner of 52 years, Mary Curry Dockery; four daughters and sons-in-law Maronda (Buddy) Dowdy, Rebecca (John) Hannifan, Angela (Justin) Rutledge, and Allyson (Eraldo) Pereira and twelve grandchildren Olivia and Abigail Hannifan; Jacob, Alex, Andrew, Jenna, Annaliese and Joy Rutledge; Madison, Christopher and Dallas Dowdy and Yuri Pereira.

Drive through visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

Private graveside services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Justin Rutledge officiating.





