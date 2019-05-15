Ronnie Dean Gardner , 62, of Greensburg, KY, passed away May 10, 2019 at his home.
He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his parents, Archie and Katherine King Gardner of Hodgenville, four daughters: Jennifer Hope Veirs of Hodgenville, Whitney Smith of Greensburg, Lora Beth Harlow and her husband Kyle of Cave City and Mariah Dean Lee and her husband Josh of Horse Cave, one brother: Gary Gardner of Elizabethtown, one sister Theresa Gardner of Hodgenville, special friend Sue Gardner of Horse Cave and ten grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 12 at Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg with Rev. Shannon McCubbins officiating.
Burial followed in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on May 22, 2019