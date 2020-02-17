Rose Lillie Hall, 83, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, February 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Earl Hall; her parents, Willard and Mae Hoback Brewer; two step-sons, Ricky and Dale Hall; two brothers, Lewis and David Brewer; a sister, Erma Elizabeth Enlow.
Rose is survived by a daughter, Britnee Hall of Hodgenville; a stepson, Greg Hall of Virginia; two step daughters, Kathy (Dan) Constien and Laura (Paul) Hart all of Virginia; four grandchildren, Trenton Hall, Angelica Trinity and Jaxon Dhans, several step-grandchildren; a special nephew, James French and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Arrangements by Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Feb. 19, 2020