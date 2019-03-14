Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Flanders. View Sign

Roy Flanders, 95, of Magnolia Kentucky went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 12, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, with his family by his side.

Roy was born November 18, 1923 in LaRue County to the late, Horse Marion and Dora Thurman Flanders.

He was a lifelong member of Magnolia Baptist Church. He was a lifelong farmer, and as a young man, broke horses for a living. He was happiest when he was working on the farm.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Hartsell Ray Flanders, his parents, Horse Marion and Dora Thurman Flanders, three brothers, Otto, Otis and Layton Flanders, sister Florence Sutherland, and one infant sister, Mary Ester Flanders.

He is survived by a daughter, Lonna Flanders, of Magnolia, a grandson, Casey Lee Flanders, of Magnolia, one sister, Ruby Shelton of Bowling Green, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services for Roy Flanders will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday March 16, 2019 at William R Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Dr. Jim Hill and Bro. Caleb Smithson officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Church Cemetery in Magnolia.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15 and will continue Saturday after 10 a.m. until the time of service at funeral home.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville.

