Ruby Benningfield, age 101 years, of Magnolia, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her residence.



She was a member of Aetna Union Baptist Church in Hart County, a homemaker and an avid quiltmaker.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Benningfield; her parents, Elie and Myrtle Gore Slayton; six sisters, Rosie Jones, Mattie Pottinger, Ermine Gardner, Gertie Hattaway, Lucille Hall and Helen Ragland and five brothers, Jodie Slayton, Richard Slayton, Gentry Slayton, Elbert Slayton and Johnnie Monroe Slayton.



She is survived by two daughters, Dora Heath and Carolyn Hash both of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Michael (Billie Jo) Heath of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Cheryl (Troy) Bryant of Elizabethtown; four great-grandchildren, Danielle (Jacob) Edwards, Daniel (Mallory) Bryant, Amber (Jose) Mejia-Hernandez and Mariah (Tanner) Walters; three step-great-grandchildren, Joshua (Tonya), Robert and Greg; six great-great-grandchildren, Jack, Gabriella, Anthony, Sofia, Kaylee and Lane; three step-great-great-grandchildren, Brentlee, Hunter and Isaac; three sisters, Geneva Peace of Magnolia, Lena Peace of Elizabethtown and Ann Goff of Louisville; special friends, Junior and Nancy Beard and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



In accordance with the governor's mandate, you are invited to drive under the carport of Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia from 5 to 7 PM, Saturday, May 16, 2020. The family will be there to receive your condolences from the safety of your vehicle.



Private funeral services will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the funeral home with Bro. Kevin Coomer officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Magnolia.



