Ruby Inez Flanders Shelton, age 99 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Colonial Center in Bowling Green.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Hodgenville and retired from Middleton & Marcum's Store.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. "Pete" Shelton, a grandson, Michael Shelton, her parents, Horace M. and Dora Thurman Flanders, two sisters, Florence Sutherland and Esther Flanders and four brothers, Otto Flanders, Otis Flanders, Layton Flanders and Roy Flanders.
She is survived by a daughter, Pat Sutherland of Owensboro; a son, Gary (Mona) Shelton of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Brad (Rian) Sutherland, Dana (Cortney) Warmouth, Abe (Jamie) Shelton, Katie (Greg) Cooper and Randy (Carmen) Gaskins and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. George Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation will begin at 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home until time for services.
Condolences may also be made online at www.dixon-rogers.com
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 1, 2020