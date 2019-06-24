Ruby Pearl Peak

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Ruby Pearl Peak, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.
She was born in Sardinia, OH and attended Longview Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Peak; her parents, George and Lennie Ernest; a son, Welsey Peak; twelve siblings; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by four sons, Larry (Patricia) Peak of Warrenton, VA; Dennis (Becky) Peak of Hodgenville; William (Selena) Peak of Elizabethtown; Delbert (Teresa) Peak of Elizabethtown; a daughter-in-law, Pam Peak of Elizabethtown; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 26, 2019
