Russell Flanders, 87, of Buffalo, passed away, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
He was a member of Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a retired maintenance supervisor for Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park after over 35 years of service, a beef cattle farmer, member of LaRue County Cattleman's Association, Kentucky Angus Association, Modern Woodman and an Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ms. Ann Sutherland Flanders, his parents, Otto Lee and Mary Ethel Chaudoin Flanders and a sister, Betty Berry.
He is survived by his son, Kelly (Missy) Flanders of Buffalo; granddaughter, Kalli Brooke Flanders; two brothers, James Lee (Judy) Flanders of Indianapolis, Indiana and Glenn Ray (Judy) Flanders of Glasgow; a sister-in-law, Patsy Sutherland of Owensboro and several nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. (EDT) Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Richard Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. (EDT) Friday and after 10 a.m. (EDT) Saturday at the funeral home until time for services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp PO Box 25 Hodgenville or the Shepherd's Pie Food Pantry 235 Old L&N Turnpike Magnolia.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Mar. 4, 2020