Ruth Deloris Jean Bland Potts, 79, of Interlachen, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Putnam Community Medical Center following an extended illness.Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many completed this life's journey to begin the everlasting life with her Heavenly Father.Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she worked and retired from civil service and went to live in Abilene, Texas to be near her granddaughters. From there she lived in Interlachen Florida to be near the ocean for the past 10 years. She enjoyed her fiddle, playing with numerous groups throughout the years. She loved to travel and logged many miles throughout the United States. Family reunions were also important to Ruth, attending the original Beams family reunion in 1954 until her last one in 2019. We know she is enjoying her heavenly reunion now.She is survived by her children; Debra Jean Potts, William David Potts Jr., John Daniel Potts, and brother, Charles Bland (Barbara) and her grandchildren, Nicole Dick (Steve), Jayme Potts, Jessica Potts Ebinger (Brent), Amy Potts Jantho (Connor) and two great - grandchildren, Cody Dick and Kinsli Ebinger, and many special friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas Bland and Velma Beams Bland Willis and youngest son Joel Damon Potts.We all love you and will certainly miss you!Memorial services will be held at Evergreen in Louisville KY, September 13,2020.Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family on the book of memories page atArrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Interlachen.