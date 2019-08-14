Sandra Ochs Griggs, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on August 5, 2019. Sandy was a member of Valley View Baptist Church, she enjoyed boating on the Ohio River.
Sandy was born on July 24, 1948 in Hodgenville, Kentucky to Edwin and Hester (Wade) Ochs. She is preceded in death by her parents, half-brothers, Russell Ochs, Jimmy Ochs, and half-sisters, Ruth Hill and Betty Kemp.
Sandy is survived by her sons, Kelly Griggs, Stacy (Amy) Griggs, grandchildren, Dalton Greenwell, Devin Fraizer, Samantha Cole, Abigail Griggs, , Tyler Griggs, sisters, Dianna Ochs, and Maxine Ochs, half-sisters, Shirley Rouse and Bonnie Zeitvogel. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family that loved her.
The family requests that contributions in Sandy's memory be made to WHAS Crusade for Children (www.whascrusade.org)
Services were held on Thursday, August 8. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions were in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Aug. 14, 2019