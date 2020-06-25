Savannah Grace VanCise, 22, Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.

She cherished being around family and friends and she touched the lives of many. She was born November 3, 1997. Savannah loved music and attended many Christian rock concerts. She was an avid reader and preferred mysteries and psychological thrillers. She enjoyed shopping, coffee shops and the outdoors, especially swimming. Savannah worked with a rescue organization and greatly enjoyed road trips to transport rescued dogs to their forever homes. She was ready to go at a moment's notice. Savannah was patient, funny, sassy and made her opinions well known. She attended Parkway Baptist Church. Savannah Grace met life's challenges with strength, hope and determination. She did not let any barriers stand in the way of living her best life.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Eugene VanCise and Jesse Warren.

Savannah is survived by her loving parents, Rick and Natalie VanCise; her grandmother, Patti Warren and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship #2 Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Friday and after 9 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store