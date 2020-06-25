Savannah Grace VanCise
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Savannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Savannah Grace VanCise, 22, Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.
She cherished being around family and friends and she touched the lives of many. She was born November 3, 1997. Savannah loved music and attended many Christian rock concerts. She was an avid reader and preferred mysteries and psychological thrillers. She enjoyed shopping, coffee shops and the outdoors, especially swimming. Savannah worked with a rescue organization and greatly enjoyed road trips to transport rescued dogs to their forever homes. She was ready to go at a moment's notice. Savannah was patient, funny, sassy and made her opinions well known. She attended Parkway Baptist Church. Savannah Grace met life's challenges with strength, hope and determination. She did not let any barriers stand in the way of living her best life.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Eugene VanCise and Jesse Warren.
Savannah is survived by her loving parents, Rick and Natalie VanCise; her grandmother, Patti Warren and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship #2 Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Friday and after 9 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved