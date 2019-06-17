Shirley Sue Milby Walker, 76, of Hodgenville, Kentucky went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday June 16, 2019 with her family by her side at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

Shirley was a member of South Fork Baptist Church she was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister; she was a queen and lifelong member of Tops.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Walker, her parents, Marvin and Lida Akin Milby, a sister, Linda Milby Stillwell, three brothers, Denzel, Clell and Bobby Milby.

She is survived by two sons, Russell Eugene (Robin) Walker and Todd Walker all of Hodgenville, two daughters, Dana Sue Walker of Summersville, and Barbara (Paul) Fox of Eminence, five grandchildren, SaVanna, Hannah, Sarah, Jessie, and Stephanie, two great-grandchildren, Xavier, and Czarena, and a brother, Jr. Milby of Summersville, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m.Tuesday, June 18, at the Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery, with Bro. Binkley officiating.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

