Shirley Howell Alston, 82 years, of Hodgenville, formerly of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a retired office manager and a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen I. "Al" Alston; her parents, James Archie and Nellie Mae Bradley Howell and a sister, Viola "Tootsie" Mather.
She is survived by four nieces, Janelle Sprowls, Judy Langell, Linda Gregg and Lisa Gregg; two nephews, Mike Mather and David Mather; her brother-in-law, James Cecil Mather and many great-nieces and great-nephews and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday and after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 17, 2019