Shirley Howell Alston

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Obituary
Shirley Howell Alston, 82 years, of Hodgenville, formerly of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a retired office manager and a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen I. "Al" Alston; her parents, James Archie and Nellie Mae Bradley Howell and a sister, Viola "Tootsie" Mather.
She is survived by four nieces, Janelle Sprowls, Judy Langell, Linda Gregg and Lisa Gregg; two nephews, Mike Mather and David Mather; her brother-in-law, James Cecil Mather and many great-nieces and great-nephews and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday and after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 17, 2019
