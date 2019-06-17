Suellen Tipton, 71, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Tipton; a daughter, Katherine Zimmerer Dozier; a step-daughter, Jewell Tipton Caro; two grandchildren, Eli and Maxwell Dozier and two step-grandchildren, Allyssa and Adriana Caro.
Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, June 22, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 19, 2019