Syble Mars Kennady
Syble Mars Kennady, 90, of Hodgenville, a native of Green County, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home.
She was a member of Wesley Meadows United Methodist Church and retired from Nationwide Uniform Company,
Syble was preceded in death by her husband T. H. Kennady; a daughter, Susan Kennady; a son, Gary Kennady; her parents, Loyd Franklin and Nettie Judd Mars; three sisters, Edna Lobb, Vera Stoner and Audrey Schmitz and five brothers, Edison, L. C., Orville, Howard and Bill Mars.
She is survived by her daughter, June (Jimmy) Jones of Hodgenville; a son, Mark (Mary) Kennady of Nashville; three grandchildren, Jeremy Thomas Jones, Stanley Thomas Kennady and Sarah Grace Kennady.
Private graveside services will be held Sunday at Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
