Teresa Elaine Helm, 66, of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence.She was a member of Buffalo Nazarene Church and a homemaker.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Mamie George McGuffin; a sister, Lina Thomas; a brother, Jackie McGuffin and a great-grandchild, Tinley Raye Riggs.She is survived by her husband, of 47 years, Danny Coleman Helm; two daughters, Traci (Aaron) Denham of Magnolia and Jennifer (Troy) Williams of Hodgenville; a sister, Diana Williams of Greenwood, Indiana; three brothers, Jesse Boyd McGuffin of Radcliff and Bro. Roger (Barbara) McGuffin and Vernie (Jeanie) McGuffin all of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Kayla (J.D.) Pullin, Brianna (Steven) Riggs, Jayden Williams and David Williams and three great-grandchildren, Easton Pullin, Brinley Riggs and Waylon Riggs.Funeral services were held Monday, July 1, 2019 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Roger McGuffin and Bro. Kevin Murphy officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Magnolia.