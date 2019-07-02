Teresa Elaine Helm, 66, of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was a member of Buffalo Nazarene Church and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Mamie George McGuffin; a sister, Lina Thomas; a brother, Jackie McGuffin and a great-grandchild, Tinley Raye Riggs.
She is survived by her husband, of 47 years, Danny Coleman Helm; two daughters, Traci (Aaron) Denham of Magnolia and Jennifer (Troy) Williams of Hodgenville; a sister, Diana Williams of Greenwood, Indiana; three brothers, Jesse Boyd McGuffin of Radcliff and Bro. Roger (Barbara) McGuffin and Vernie (Jeanie) McGuffin all of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Kayla (J.D.) Pullin, Brianna (Steven) Riggs, Jayden Williams and David Williams and three great-grandchildren, Easton Pullin, Brinley Riggs and Waylon Riggs.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 1, 2019 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Roger McGuffin and Bro. Kevin Murphy officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Magnolia.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 3, 2019