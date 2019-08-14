Teresa Druen Rucker, 57, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, William Howard and Eunice Durrett Druen; five siblings, Stephen Druen, Dale Druen, Cecil Druen, Charles Underwood and Margie Druen Dennison.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dale Rucker; three children, Brandy (Eric) Alvey of Upton and William Rucker and Charles Rucker, both of Hodgenville and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

