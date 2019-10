Thelma Martha Line Boyd, age 91 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.She was a homemaker, farmer and a member of Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church in Munfordville.She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ruben Boyd; a son, Herman Allen Boyd; four sisters, Dorothy Holton, Ruth Glaab, Anna Mae Rucker and her twin sister, Velma Sweet and a brother, Hubert Line.She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Joe) Cecil of Elizabethtown; two sons, Darryl (Debby) Boyd and David (Shirley) Boyd both of Hodgenville; a sister, Alma Inez Warf of Donansburg; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial will follow in the Munfordville City Cemetery.Visitation will be 5:30 PM to 8 PM Monday and after 9 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hubbard Cemetery Fund in Munfordville or the Hodgenville Gideon Camp.