Thelma Martha Line Boyd, age 91 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a homemaker, farmer and a member of Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church in Munfordville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ruben Boyd; a son, Herman Allen Boyd; four sisters, Dorothy Holton, Ruth Glaab, Anna Mae Rucker and her twin sister, Velma Sweet and a brother, Hubert Line.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Joe) Cecil of Elizabethtown; two sons, Darryl (Debby) Boyd and David (Shirley) Boyd both of Hodgenville; a sister, Alma Inez Warf of Donansburg; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial will follow in the Munfordville City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30 PM to 8 PM Monday and after 9 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hubbard Cemetery Fund in Munfordville or the Hodgenville Gideon Camp.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Oct. 30, 2019