Thelma Routt Brown 80 of Winchester, Kentucky passed away on June 17, 2020 at her daughter's home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Brown, her parents, Claude and Lura Routt and two brothers, Charles Norman Routt and Claude "Junie" Routt.

Thelma left to cherish her memory her son, Scott (Elizabeth) Brown of Lexington and her daughter Gayle Brown of Winchester along with her grandson "whom she helped raise" Jason (Kellie) Bailey, her grandson Jared Brown of California, her granddaughter Alison (Derek) Pinkerton of Indiana, her brother James (Diane) Routt of

New Mexico, her two sisters Mary (Don) Milby of Louisville and Nada O'Bryant of Hodgenville and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen. Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester, KY was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store