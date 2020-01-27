Thomas Alfred 'Tommy" Carter, 79, of Hodgenville, departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Elizabethtown at the Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.

He is survived by his wife: Mary "Joanie" (Vires) Carter of Hodgenville; three step-children: Troy Heady of Hodgenville, Angie Clough and husband Marty of Paris, KY and Jessica Ramirez of Monticello; his brothers and sister: James Carter and wife Nancy, Freddy Carter and Robert Peace all of Hodgenville, James Peace, Jr and wife Darlene of Elizabethtown and Shirley Warren and husband Mitchell of Louisville.

He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters: Hugh Carter, Janet Martin Edwards, Jerry W. Peace, Betty Page and three as infants.

The funeral service were held Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville with burial following in the Old Mt. Sherman Cemetery in Mt. Sherman.

