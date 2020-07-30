1/
Thomas Lee "Tom" Brett
Thomas Lee "Tom" Brett, 84, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence.
He was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict; a member of First Baptist Church in Hodgenville, the Hodgenville American Legion Post, where he was very active; a retired independent contractor and loved fishing and working with the kitchen crew at First Baptist.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Hannah Brett in 2013; his parents, Thomas Gordon and Lee Irene Sowman Brett; a grandson, Jeremy Brett Sucher and two sisters, Helene Henige and Sylvia Fee.
He is survived by three daughters, Laura "Laurie" (Lester) Pearsall of Magnolia, Toni (Mike) Newcomb of Illinois and Jean (Joe) Susher of New Mexico; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes he was cremated and the family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a future date.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
