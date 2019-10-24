Tim Childress

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Christian Church
near Hodgenville, KY
Obituary
Tim Childress, age 59, of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a member of Union Christian Church and worked with Nationwide Uniform for over 28 years.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and JoeAnn Wheeler Childress.

He is survived by his wife, Regina LaFollette Childress; two sons, Josh (Alex) Childress and Matt (Julia) Childress, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter Nicole Childress of Hodgenville; five brothers, Mike (Pam) Childress and Chris (Penny) Childress, all of Hodgenville; D.D. (Lisa) Childress and Johnny (Lisa) Childress all of Elizabethtown and Jeff (Rhonda) Childress of Bardstown; two sisters, Teresa Miller of Hodgenville and Missy (Greg) Beard of Upton and three grandchildren, Cainen, Hadley and Greysen Childress.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, October 27, at Union Christian Church near Hodgenville with Bro. Steve Campbell and Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday and from 10 AM to 1:30 PM on Sunday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: , LaRue County , 4659 Tonieville Rd., Hodgenville, KY 42748 or to the family to help with funeral expenses.
