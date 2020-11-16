1/1
Timothy Lloyd "Tim" Kennedy
Timothy "Tim" Lloyd Kennedy, 63, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was an avid car, motorcycle and gun collector and trader.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Lloyd Kennedy and Shirley Wolford Kennedy; seven uncles, Frank, Kenneth, Ronald, James, Earl, Marvin "Bobby" Wolford and Lonnie Howell; an aunt, Pam Wolford and close friends, Norman Copley and Randy Riggs.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ava Larimore Kennedy; a daughter, Toneau (T.J.) Heath of Hodgenville; a son, Randy (Shannon) Kennedy of Rineyville; seven grandchildren, Scarlett (Tyler) McCawley, Broxton Kennedy, Hampton Kennedy Waverly Kennedy, Kennedy Heath, Payton Heath, and Lane Heath; a great-grandson, Logan McCawley; three aunts, Carolyn Gardner, Frances Sloan, Brenda Johnson; two uncles, Dana Wolford and David Wolford and a long time friend Steve Gosselin.

In keeping Tim's wishes cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be expressed online at bennett-bertram.com.

Published in The Larue County Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
