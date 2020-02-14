Tony Earl Underwood, 66, of Buffalo passed away Thursday February 13, 2020 at his residence in Buffalo Kentucky.

He was born and raised in LaRue County on November 17, 1953 to the late Bruce Earl and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood.

He was a farmer and he loved to work with his hands.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Anthony Wayne Underwood, and a sister, Wilma Underwood Sims.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelby Underwood of Mt. Sherman, his companion, Marie Filiatreau of Buffalo, one grandson, Dalton Underwood, two brothers, Darrell and Ronnie (Shirley) Underwood both of Buffalo, six sisters, Janet Underwood, of Magnolia, Pam Mardiney (Rob) of Maryland, Joyce Underwood of Campbellsville, Sandy Underwood of Henderson, Barbara Williams (John) of Central City, and Kay Ehlers of Louisville, and a special nephew, Lucas Underwood, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a private memorial service for Tony Earl Underwood.

Visitation for Tony Earl Underwood will be held Monday February 17, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 n. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.