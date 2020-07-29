1/
Treba Marie (Hunter) Longcrier
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Treba Marie Hunter Longcrier, 60, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, went to be with her heavenly Father on July 29, 2020 at her residence in Elizabethtown, surrounded by her loved ones.
Treba was born January 5, 1960, in Bakersville, California to, Carl Eugene and Emma Jane Shatt Hunter.
She was a Christian by faith, she was a Paramedic, in Chetah Oklahoma, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Treba is survived by her husband, Guy Longcrier of Elizabethtown, three daughters, Janie (Jeff) McAdoo of Oklahoma, Jessica Longcrier, and Sara (Derek) Cox of Elizabethtown, one brother, Christopher (Nora) Mitchel of California, one sister, Toni (Tim) Jarret of Oklahoma, six grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Treba Marie Longcrier will be held Saturday August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Troy Benningfield officiating with burial to follow in the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday July 31 at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel from 3 to 8 p.m. and will continue after 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.
Mask or face covering is required.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.






Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jul. 29, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
