Valerie Sue Wootton, 68, of Sonora, passed away Sunday January 5, 2020 at Elizabethtown Nursing & Rehab Center in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Glendale. She was a loan officer for First Citizens Bank in Elizabethtown and a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Percy Stone, mother, Ella Lucy Bruce, two sisters, Janice Priddy, Rebecca Stone, and two brothers, Ronnie Stone, Acey Stone.

She is survived by her loving husband Charlie Wootton of Sonora, KY. son, Roderick (Domini) Plymale of Elizabethtown, KY, daughter, Kelly Renee (Mike) Griner of Elizabethtown, KY, three step daughters, Lisa (Lewis) O'Brien of Elizabethtown, KY, Leeanne Jenkins of Sonora, KY, Laura (Chris Anderson) Larue of Elizabethtown, KY, three sisters, Jane (Bob) Larson of Wake Forest, CT, Lora Stone of Elizabethtown, KY, Billie (Pat) Flanagan of Elizabethtown, KY, two brothers, Jimmy Stone of Elizabethtown, KY, Percy Stone, Jr. of Elizabethtown, KY, 3 Grandchildren, and one grandchild on the way, 6 step grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 11 am at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora, KY With Pastor Jeff Jackson officiating. Burial will be held at the Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.

