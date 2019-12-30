Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Alene (Brewer) Skaggs. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Alene Brewer Skaggs, age 79 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a faithful member of Wesley Meadows United Methodist Church in Hodgenville, a homemaker; who loved to be outside gardening. Alene loved everyone and was so proud to be a mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was also a volunteer at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home for several years and a former Young At Heart Choir member at First Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lee Skaggs, her parents, Elzie Willian and Sadie Truman Warren Brewer, two sisters, Betty Ann Brewer and Norma Lee Skaggs and six brothers, Clarence Heistand Brewer, Harold Willian Brewer, Lloyd Harrison Brewer, David Eugene Brewer, Larry Daniel Brewer and James A. Brewer.



She is survived by two daughters, Sandy (David) Wells and Shannon (Kent) Ballough both of Hodgenville; a son, Nathan Skaggs of Lawrenceburg; three sisters, Catherleen Brewer and Margie Brewer both of Levelwoods and Shellie Allen of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Josh Claywell, Jasmine (Donald) Fink, Jessica Wells, Kasey Wells, Kristen Williams and Alex Ballough and two great-grandchildren, Noah Harris and Emily Fink.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Wesley Meadows United Methodist Church in Hodgenville with Rev. Wallace Votaw, Rev. Andrew Singh and Rev. Allen Firquin officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville and after 11 AM Friday at the church until time for services.



