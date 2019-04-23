Virginia Frances (Dixon) Allen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Frances (Dixon) Allen.
Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Obituary

Virginia Frances Dixon Allen, 96 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, April 19, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Hodgenville and was a homemaker and proudly referred to herself as a, "preacher's wife".
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. L. Clyde Allen and her parents, Joel Martin and Margaret Redman Dixon.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Nan) Allen of Cleveland, Georgia; two grandsons, Mark Allen of Georgia and Drew (Michelle) Allen of Nashville, TN; two great-grandchildren, Brileigh and Crosby; a sister, Norma Jean (Wesley) McDonald and a brother, Joel Redman (Kitty) Dixon all of Hodgenville.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. George Smith and Rev. Roger Pepper officiating. Burial followed in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 24, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com