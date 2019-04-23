Virginia Frances Dixon Allen, 96 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, April 19, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Hodgenville and was a homemaker and proudly referred to herself as a, "preacher's wife".
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. L. Clyde Allen and her parents, Joel Martin and Margaret Redman Dixon.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Nan) Allen of Cleveland, Georgia; two grandsons, Mark Allen of Georgia and Drew (Michelle) Allen of Nashville, TN; two great-grandchildren, Brileigh and Crosby; a sister, Norma Jean (Wesley) McDonald and a brother, Joel Redman (Kitty) Dixon all of Hodgenville.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. George Smith and Rev. Roger Pepper officiating. Burial followed in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 24, 2019