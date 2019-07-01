Wayne "Popeye" Graham

Obituary
Wayne "Popeye" Graham, age 70, of Hodgenville, a native of Green County, passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era, a lifelong farmer he enjoyed tinkering around at Mark's Ag. Parts in Hodgenville.
Popeye was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Faye Nell Milby Graham; a sister, Marilyn Caven; a brother, Thomas "Honey" Graham.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Graham; a daughter, Kristi Graham of Hodgenville; two sons, C.W. (Kathy) Graham of Lancaster and Ben Graham of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Tommy (Kaitlyn) Graham, Kaleigh Graham, Kaitlyn Weisshaupt, Hannah Boggs, Allison Weisshaupt and Alexis Graham; a great-granddaughter, Amora Graham; six sisters, Mable Jones, Lavon "Teenie" Kerr, Patricia "Cookie" (Bobbie) Walsh, Brenda "Panny" (Earl) Kirby, Ruth "Kitten" (Cray) Augsburg and Connie Graham (David) Penalvert.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, July 3, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Cremation will follow.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 AM Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 3, 2019
