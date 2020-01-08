Wayne Ford, 82, of Rineyville, passed away Friday, January 4, 2020.
He was a native of Larue County, a member of Rineyville Baptist Church and retired from Bob Swop Ford after 39 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa and Leslie Ford.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Cain Ford; a daughter, Brenda (Brantley) Freeman and a granddaughter, Callie.
The funeral was held Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Pepper officiating.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Rineyville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Contributions to Operation Christmas Child Charity.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 8, 2020