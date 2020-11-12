William C. "Bill" Poore, 71, of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Bradford Square Nursing and Rehab in Frankfort.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Andy and Mildred Light Poore and a brother, Roy Poore.

He is survived by a brother, John Poore of Lexington and Buffalo and many friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM (ET), Friday and from 10 AM to 12 noon (ET), Saturday at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with a graveside service to follow in Buffalo Cemetery with Rev. Steve Skaggs officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Buffalo Cemetery, c/o Carolyn Mather, 1098 Ferrill Hill Road, Buffalo, KY 42716.







