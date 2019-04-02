William Greg Loyall, 57 of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He grew up in Magnolia and worked for Canteen Food Service for over 35 years. He was a member of New Hope Community Church where he was the Praise Team drummer. He loved space, aeronatics and music, and was a dedicated husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Martha Shofner Loyall.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane Hanna Loyall; three sons, John Greggory (Brianna) Loyall of Clarkson, Ben Loyall and Stephen Loyall both of Elizabethtown; one grandson, Caleb Loyall and a sister, Doreen Loyall of Hodgenville.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 30 at New Hope Community Church with Phillip Quesenberry officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in the Rineyville Community Cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 3, 2019