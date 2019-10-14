William Leroy "Bill" Garrison, 85, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Bill professed faith at an early age and was a member of South Fork Baptist Church. The lifelong farmer was a Navy veteran, retired from Dow Corning and was an avid fisherman that loved trips to Dale Hollow
Lake. He was a wonderful uncle that loved all his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Pearl McMahan Garrison, and a sister, Lones Marie Garrison Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Ard Garrison; a stepson, Greg (Sharon) Butler of Prospect; two brothers, Harold (Ella) Garrison of Sonora and Kenneth (Jorene) Garrison of Florida and several very special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 15, at South Fork Baptist Church near Hodgenville with burial following in the church cemetery.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Oct. 16, 2019