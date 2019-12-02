William Louis Reynolds, age 86, of Magnolia, passed away, Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a full time farmer in the Jonesville community and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Jean Reynolds; his parents, James and Valeria Walters Reynolds; eight brothers, Otis, Felix, Ed, Kenneth, Donald Leon, Wilburn, Billy and Paul Houston and six sisters, Mary Elizabeth, Thelma, Sylvia, Alberta, Geraldine and Ruth.
He is survived by three sons, Ronald (Doneva) Reynolds, Donald (Patti) Reynolds and Tony (Joann) Reynolds all of Magnolia; a daughter, Delinda (Marvin) Thompson of Magnolia; a sister, Iva Jean Horn of Lebanon Junction; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM (EST) Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Jim Webster officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Park Cemetery in Bonnieville.
Visitation will be 1-8 PM (EST) Tuesday and after 9 AM (EST) Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 4, 2019