William Morris Druen, 80, of Madison, Alabama, passed away at Decatur, Alabama, on November 19, 2020.

He was a native of LaRue County, KY and graduated from Hodgenville High School in 1958. He graduated from the Universtiy of Kentucky with a degree in electrical engineering. His advanced degree was from the U S Air Force Institute of Technology. His active military service with the U S Air Force was from 1963 to 1968. He was employed for many years with the Air Force and related technology companies in the U S Space and Missile program in Huntsville, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.W. Druen and Sadie Shaw Druen, and by his siblings Carl Shaw Druen, Helen (Tom) Walters, Wilma (Barney)Morris, A.B. (Opal) Druen and Barbara (Lyle) Arnold.

His survivors include his daughter, Perri Beth Druen of York, PA, his son, Matthew W. Druen, of Whitesburg, KY, two granddaughters, Claire and Caroline Kearns of York, PA, the mother of his children, Mary Otis Jenkins of Hodgenville, KY and one sister, Joyce Bennett, of Elizabethtown, KY.

Memorial services will be planned for a later date. Peck Funeral Home in Decatur, AL was in charge of arrangements.



