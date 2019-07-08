Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert "Bill" Haselwood. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

William Robert "Bill" Haselwood, age 89 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



He was a member of First Baptist Church in Hodgenville and a retired farmer. He was foremost a man of God and he was a faithfully devoted father, grandfather and friend to countless individuals. He loved being with family and friends, reminiscing about the "good ole" days and Kentucky basketball.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Haselwood; a sister, Halcie Gupton; a brother, Charles Haselwood and a grandson, Derek Duggins.



He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Doris J. Gardner Haselwood; three daughters, Carolyn (Denny) Duggins, Carlotta (John) Detre and Jennifer (Bobby) Lewis all of Hodgenville; a son, Steven (Sheila) Haselwood of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Dr. Josh (Dana) Detre, Dr. Jason (Natalie) Detre, Caitlin and Brooke Lewis, Alana Haselwood and Ali (Toby) Loyall and eight great-grandchildren, Caden Detre, Emily Detre, Ella Grace Detre, Jace Detre, John Abram Detre, Kinsly Noel Detre, Tucker Blake Loyall and Lacey Alexandra Loyall.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Jason Detre, Rev. Gerald Murphy and Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial will follow in the Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.



