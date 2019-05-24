Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Jean Sims. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Jean Underwood Sims, 71 of Louisville, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. She retired from the American Red Cross after over 20 years of service. She loved her family very much and was an avid reader and gardener.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth A. Sims; and her parents, Bruce and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood.

Wilma leaves to cherish her memory her children, Erika Stepp (Archie) and Derek Sims (Rebecca); grandchildren, Zackery Sims and AJ Stepp; siblings, Joyce Underwood, Ronnie Underwood (Shirley), Kay Ehlers, Barbara Williams (John), Tony Underwood, Sandy Underwood, Pamela Mardiney (Rob), Darrell Underwood and Janet Underwood; numerous nieces and nephews, especially Melanie Chilton who provided many hours of love and care; and a host of family and friends.

A celebration of Wilma's life was held on Saturday, May 18 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, in Louisville, KY.

Burial followed in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery in Buffalo, KY.

Memorials may be made to Brain Injury Association of Kentucky, 7321 New LaGrange Road #100, Louisville, KY. 40222

