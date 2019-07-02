Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Louise Wallace. View Sign Service Information Grant-Johnson Funeral Home 30 W Mechanic St Princeton , IL 61356 (866)-699-7711 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Louise Wallace, 79, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon, IL. . Wilma was born on October 1, 1939, in Fort Benjamin Harrison, IN, to Murray and Mary Essie (Plouvier) Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Wallace (1938), her long-time beloved partner, Joseph (Donald) Masterson (2008), and her 1st husband, George Albright (1999), whom she married in January 1960. She is survived by her 3rd husband, James Hooker (Married in 1981), her 2nd husband, Andy Gusman (Married in 1964), her sister, Margarete Mary (Gramatke) Kerslake of Waldbrunn Germany, and by her 3 children from her 1st husband, Joseph (Jennifer) Albright of East Peoria, and Robert and Patrick Gusman of Chillicothe.

Wilma is further survived by 8 grandchildren, Seth (Veronica) Albright, Chris (Kelli) Everett, Cody (Danielle) Albright, Antoinina Albright, Madelyn Albright, Peter Albright, Nathan Gusman, and April Gusman. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Liam Albright, Peyton Everett, Maddon Everett, Isabelle Albright, Shaelyn Miller, and Nathan Gusman Jr.

Wilma spent her early childhood in Hodgenville, Ky. Her family then moved to Wyanet, IL. She graduated from Wyanet High School in 1957 and was Miss Wyanet. During the 60's, 70's and early 80's, she lived in Princeton, Peoria Heights, Chillicothe, and Lacon. During these years, she worked for OSF where she loved caring for others, Peoria Plastics where she brought home tons of Easter goodies, and Caterpillar during which she forced her children to dictate letters to her for shorthand practice . From the mid-80's to 2015, she lived in Louisville, KY and finally back to Hodgenville, KY on a beautiful farm. Wilma always wanted to return to the healthcare profession and during her years back in Kentucky, she worked as a home healthcare professional tending to many senior citizens. In 2015, for her own health reasons and to be closer to her family, Wilma moved back to Chillicothe, and eventually, to St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Lacon, IL.

Wilma loved music and was a gifted piano player, playing everything from rockabilly to classical. She also played the clarinet in high school and encouraged her children to get involved in music. She loved animals and had numerous pets over the years, including cows on her farm. She also would watch dogs for her Kentucky friends, neighbors, and priests. She loved her teacup poodles. Wilma was also a gifted country cook and her fried chicken was renowned and she actually was a real Kentucky Colonel.

Cremation is being carried out by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Princeton, IL. There will be a mass held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Saint Louis Catholic Parish in Princeton, IL. followed by inurnment next to Wilma's mother, Mary Essie, at Sheffield City Cemetery in Sheffield, IL.

