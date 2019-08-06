Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron David Lucero. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Our sweet boy, Aaron David Lucero, passed into the loving arms of our Lord at home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was 18 years old.

Aaron was born on June 2, 2001, to his loving parents Eric Lucero and Sandra Lucero, and sissy Jessica Lucero in Las Vegas, N.M. He was a lifelong resident of Mora, N.M., and a recent graduate of Mora High School's class of 2019.

Aaron was a sweet and loving young man who touched many lives and was loved by many. He had an unspeakable love for his family and all that life had to offer him. From a young age, Aaron had an undying love for frogs, lizards and his "fred's". Often times anytime anyone came across Aaron he had one of his beloved reptiles with him. This led to an extensive collection of numerous frogs and "fred's" over the years, as most people who knew Aaron, knew how much he loved them.

When at home Aaron could be found enjoying the beautiful days from his beloved trampoline, or when inside he enjoyed drinking his daily coffee and all the food he could get his momma and sissy to cook for him. Most evenings for Aaron ended with lots of love from his family in the form of cuddles on the couch, foot rubs on his favorite round chair, or simply insisting that his sissy carry him around until his heart was content.

Aaron loved to watch the Lakers with his dad and sissy, and enjoyed jamming out to music like Motley Crew's "Girls Girls Girls." Aaron was a member of the Mora Special Olympics team and enjoyed partaking in several events. Aaron was blessed to have placed and medaled in his events over the years.

He had a true love for the 4th of July and fireworks. Each year the holiday was celebrated with his closest family and friends with a great fireworks display that he loved. Along with his family, Aaron had a great love for Harley Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed attending bike rally's and bike runs with them.

Aaron loved neon colors like, orange, yellow and green; and as a birthday gift, he received a neon green side-by-side that he enjoyed riding to visit neighbors and up in the mountains with family. Aaron was the light of his families lives and will be remembered for his kind and loving nature.

Aaron is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Gilbert Lucero; paternal great grandparents: Doroteo and Cleo Duran, Sammy and Carolina Lucero; maternal great grandparents: Antonio Mora and Elisa Urban, and Federico and Esther Zamora; great uncle: Victorino Olguin; and ninos: Guillermo and Beatrice Romero; uncles: Archie Roybal, Andrew Urioste, Rodney Cordova, and Little Demcy Romero; Debbie Lucero and Juana Sandoval.

Aaron is survived by his loving parents, Eric and Sandra Lucero, and his beloved sissy, Jessica Lucero; all of the family home. Paternal grandmother, Rita Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M. Maternal grandparents, Alex and Ida Mora of El Alto, N.M. Uncle, David Lucero (Ofelia), of Las Vegas, NM. Aunts, Alice Sena (Joseph) of Bernal, N.M.; Veronica Mora (Anthony) of El Alto, N.M.; and Jennifer Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M. God sisters, Tanya Mascarenas, Samantha Segura, Carmelita "Mia" Padilla, BreAnn Sandoval, Mia Sophia Rivera, Sarah Vasquez, and Isabella Vasquez. Numerous cousins and extended family and friends who all loved him. His beloved dog, Whistle.

A visitation will be held on Aug., 8, 2019 all day at Rogers Mortuary and Chapel, where family and friends may call.

A rosary will be prayed on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 7 p.m. at St. Gertrude's Church in Mora, N.M. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude's Church in Mora, N.M. with Father Paul Grala S.O.L.T as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mora Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers: Gilbert Lucero, Dave Madera, Ismael Rivera, Danny Sena, Raymond Abeyta, and Emily Mendoza. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jacob, Nathan and Mia Sophia Rivera, Sarah and Isabella Vasquez, Brooke Duran, Kasey, Ryot, and Augustus Garcia, Ray Tedford, Mike Wheeler, Selina and Selest Garcia and Jesse Rivera; and all other special family and friends of Aaron.

A special thanks to all family and friends that have reached out and supported our family during this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary Las Vegas, N.M. 87701. Call 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Our sweet boy, Aaron David Lucero, passed into the loving arms of our Lord at home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was 18 years old.Aaron was born on June 2, 2001, to his loving parents Eric Lucero and Sandra Lucero, and sissy Jessica Lucero in Las Vegas, N.M. He was a lifelong resident of Mora, N.M., and a recent graduate of Mora High School's class of 2019.Aaron was a sweet and loving young man who touched many lives and was loved by many. He had an unspeakable love for his family and all that life had to offer him. From a young age, Aaron had an undying love for frogs, lizards and his "fred's". Often times anytime anyone came across Aaron he had one of his beloved reptiles with him. This led to an extensive collection of numerous frogs and "fred's" over the years, as most people who knew Aaron, knew how much he loved them.When at home Aaron could be found enjoying the beautiful days from his beloved trampoline, or when inside he enjoyed drinking his daily coffee and all the food he could get his momma and sissy to cook for him. Most evenings for Aaron ended with lots of love from his family in the form of cuddles on the couch, foot rubs on his favorite round chair, or simply insisting that his sissy carry him around until his heart was content.Aaron loved to watch the Lakers with his dad and sissy, and enjoyed jamming out to music like Motley Crew's "Girls Girls Girls." Aaron was a member of the Mora Special Olympics team and enjoyed partaking in several events. Aaron was blessed to have placed and medaled in his events over the years.He had a true love for the 4th of July and fireworks. Each year the holiday was celebrated with his closest family and friends with a great fireworks display that he loved. Along with his family, Aaron had a great love for Harley Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed attending bike rally's and bike runs with them.Aaron loved neon colors like, orange, yellow and green; and as a birthday gift, he received a neon green side-by-side that he enjoyed riding to visit neighbors and up in the mountains with family. Aaron was the light of his families lives and will be remembered for his kind and loving nature.Aaron is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Gilbert Lucero; paternal great grandparents: Doroteo and Cleo Duran, Sammy and Carolina Lucero; maternal great grandparents: Antonio Mora and Elisa Urban, and Federico and Esther Zamora; great uncle: Victorino Olguin; and ninos: Guillermo and Beatrice Romero; uncles: Archie Roybal, Andrew Urioste, Rodney Cordova, and Little Demcy Romero; Debbie Lucero and Juana Sandoval.Aaron is survived by his loving parents, Eric and Sandra Lucero, and his beloved sissy, Jessica Lucero; all of the family home. Paternal grandmother, Rita Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M. Maternal grandparents, Alex and Ida Mora of El Alto, N.M. Uncle, David Lucero (Ofelia), of Las Vegas, NM. Aunts, Alice Sena (Joseph) of Bernal, N.M.; Veronica Mora (Anthony) of El Alto, N.M.; and Jennifer Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M. God sisters, Tanya Mascarenas, Samantha Segura, Carmelita "Mia" Padilla, BreAnn Sandoval, Mia Sophia Rivera, Sarah Vasquez, and Isabella Vasquez. Numerous cousins and extended family and friends who all loved him. His beloved dog, Whistle.A visitation will be held on Aug., 8, 2019 all day at Rogers Mortuary and Chapel, where family and friends may call.A rosary will be prayed on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 7 p.m. at St. Gertrude's Church in Mora, N.M. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude's Church in Mora, N.M. with Father Paul Grala S.O.L.T as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mora Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers: Gilbert Lucero, Dave Madera, Ismael Rivera, Danny Sena, Raymond Abeyta, and Emily Mendoza. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jacob, Nathan and Mia Sophia Rivera, Sarah and Isabella Vasquez, Brooke Duran, Kasey, Ryot, and Augustus Garcia, Ray Tedford, Mike Wheeler, Selina and Selest Garcia and Jesse Rivera; and all other special family and friends of Aaron.A special thanks to all family and friends that have reached out and supported our family during this time.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary Las Vegas, N.M. 87701. Call 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close