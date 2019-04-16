Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron R. Aragon. View Sign

Aaron R. Aragon 61, of Cleveland, N.M., for the past 12 years, formerly of Charlestown, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home in Cleveland. He was employed in Washington, D.C., at the Department of Justice.

He was born to Melaquias Aragon and Margaret Garcia on Oct. 15, 1957 in Las Vegas, N.M.

He retired as a Program Manager from the Department of Justice (Unicor).

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.

Aaron loved being a foster parent. He created beautiful stained glass and enjoyed woodworking.

Aaron was also an accomplished marathon runner.

He was always willing to help family, friends or neighbors, he lived to serve others.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Florito Martinez; maternal grandmother Beatrice Benavidez; paternal grandmother Regina Aragon; grandfather Melaquias Aragon and uncle: Phillip "Butchy: Benavidez.

He is survived by his wife, Olivia Aragon of the family home; daughters: Jessica Streb (William) of Bruceton Mills, W. Va.; Aron Thayer (Richard) of Saxapaha, N.C.; stepson: Joseph Ortega (Leslie) of Pueblo, Colo.; grandchildren Gregory, Cinco, Gabi, Angel, Andy, Noah and Landon; mother Margaret Ziegler (George) of Cleveland, N.M.; father Melaquias Aragon (Cathy) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister Angela Herbers (Greg) of Tucson, Ariz.; brothers Mel Aragon (Vickie) of Rossville Georgia, Adam Aragon (Pandi) of Waco, Texas; Jason Aragon (Loralie) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Fabian Aragon (Dannelle) of Albuquerque, brothers-in-law Paul Gonzales (Gloria) of El Paso and Rick Gonzales (Cassandra) of Las Vegas; sisters-in-law Irene Bachicha of Bernal, N.M., Lorraine Lewis (Jim) of Albuquerque; Connie Ortiz (Ralph) of Las Vegas and numerous aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, 10 a.m., in Cleveland with Paul Gonzales as officiant at the Mora Valley Baptist Church. Cremation will take place and burial of cremains will be at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Visit Aaron R. Aragon 61, of Cleveland, N.M., for the past 12 years, formerly of Charlestown, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home in Cleveland. He was employed in Washington, D.C., at the Department of Justice.He was born to Melaquias Aragon and Margaret Garcia on Oct. 15, 1957 in Las Vegas, N.M.He retired as a Program Manager from the Department of Justice (Unicor).He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.Aaron loved being a foster parent. He created beautiful stained glass and enjoyed woodworking.Aaron was also an accomplished marathon runner.He was always willing to help family, friends or neighbors, he lived to serve others.He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Florito Martinez; maternal grandmother Beatrice Benavidez; paternal grandmother Regina Aragon; grandfather Melaquias Aragon and uncle: Phillip "Butchy: Benavidez.He is survived by his wife, Olivia Aragon of the family home; daughters: Jessica Streb (William) of Bruceton Mills, W. Va.; Aron Thayer (Richard) of Saxapaha, N.C.; stepson: Joseph Ortega (Leslie) of Pueblo, Colo.; grandchildren Gregory, Cinco, Gabi, Angel, Andy, Noah and Landon; mother Margaret Ziegler (George) of Cleveland, N.M.; father Melaquias Aragon (Cathy) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister Angela Herbers (Greg) of Tucson, Ariz.; brothers Mel Aragon (Vickie) of Rossville Georgia, Adam Aragon (Pandi) of Waco, Texas; Jason Aragon (Loralie) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Fabian Aragon (Dannelle) of Albuquerque, brothers-in-law Paul Gonzales (Gloria) of El Paso and Rick Gonzales (Cassandra) of Las Vegas; sisters-in-law Irene Bachicha of Bernal, N.M., Lorraine Lewis (Jim) of Albuquerque; Connie Ortiz (Ralph) of Las Vegas and numerous aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, 10 a.m., in Cleveland with Paul Gonzales as officiant at the Mora Valley Baptist Church. Cremation will take place and burial of cremains will be at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Funeral Home Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close