Abran Herman Romero, 48, a resident of Las Vegas, raised in Ranchitos, left this world to join our Lord in Heaven on June 4, 2020.
Abran was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Mary Romero of Ranchitos; his brothers, Billy Maez, and Johnny Romero; God-father, Jimmy Atencio and brother-in-law, Bernabe Martinez.
Abran was born Feb. 26, 1972 and raised in Ranchitos. He was the youngest of 10 siblings. Abran graduated from Espanola Valley High School and received a business degree in accounting from New Mexico State University. He went on to work for the State of New Mexico and Los Alamos National Lab, and Luna Community College. He held management positions for Mora San Miguel Electric Co-op, the Socorro Electric Co., and Northern Rio Arriba Elective Co-op. But his passion was working the land he loved in Sapello, N.M. and caring for his cattle and horses. He enjoyed golfing with his family and attended every family event and gathering. Abran had the biggest heart and was generous to everyone he met.
Mr. Romero is survived by his siblings, Emery Maez (Dolores); God-mother, Veronica Fernandez (Jake), Vivian Martinez (the late Bernabe), Dr. Karen Romero (California), Margaret Trujillo (Lorenzo), Katherine Romero, Angela Romero and many nieces, great nieces and nephews all who loved him dearly. Abran was a rancher and a through and through cowboy. Special thanks to Caryna Baker Fox for granting him the opportunity to live his life's dream and thank you to his special nephew, Adelaido Martinez.
Public visitation will begin on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory, with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at La Iglesia de Santa Cruz de la Canada in Santa Cruz.
Serving the family as pallbearers will be his nephews, Adelaido Martinez, Miguel Martinez, Samuel Martinez, Rosendo Atencio, Mark Martinez, Mark Anthony Martinez, Joseph Maez, Juan Maez, Michael Trujillo, and Matthew Trujillo. Honorary pallbearers will be, Stephanie Martinez, James Atencio, Victoria Romero, Lillyana Martinez and Javier Martinez.
The family of Abran Herman Romero has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.