Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adam Gonzales, 36, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born on Nov. 6, 1983, in Las Vegas, N.M. Adam was the beloved son of the late Frank and Rosalie Gonzales.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Antonio and Conferina Martinez and his paternal grandparents; David and Eloisa Gonzales.

He is survived by his brother; Patrick Gonzales, his aunt Virginia Chavez, who cared for him through his illness, his pets Roxie and Trixie, whom he loved dearly, his uncles; George (Elena) Martinez and Ben (Connie) Martinez and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was proud that he earned his degree as an RN; however, due to his illness he was unable to fulfill his dreams of working as a nurse.

He loved life, was always smiling and happy even on his darkest days.

The family of Adam would like to thank Dr. Michael Palestine and Paul Devitt of Southwest Care. A special thanks to Dr. Chu, Marissa, Jordan (Big Boss), Judy, Gem (Boo) and Maria of Fresenius Kidney Care and all other staff members and clients and Professional Home Healthcare Agency.

A special thank you to the Gallegos Family of Santa Rosa, N.M., Arthur, Ester and family who found a special place in their hearts and loved Adam. Adam and Ester's sayings were "I love you, Ester"

Ester: "I love you more!" He loved you all, thank you!

Mass will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrow in Las Vegas, N.M. Adam Gonzales, 36, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born on Nov. 6, 1983, in Las Vegas, N.M. Adam was the beloved son of the late Frank and Rosalie Gonzales.He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Antonio and Conferina Martinez and his paternal grandparents; David and Eloisa Gonzales.He is survived by his brother; Patrick Gonzales, his aunt Virginia Chavez, who cared for him through his illness, his pets Roxie and Trixie, whom he loved dearly, his uncles; George (Elena) Martinez and Ben (Connie) Martinez and numerous other relatives and friends.He was proud that he earned his degree as an RN; however, due to his illness he was unable to fulfill his dreams of working as a nurse.He loved life, was always smiling and happy even on his darkest days.The family of Adam would like to thank Dr. Michael Palestine and Paul Devitt of Southwest Care. A special thanks to Dr. Chu, Marissa, Jordan (Big Boss), Judy, Gem (Boo) and Maria of Fresenius Kidney Care and all other staff members and clients and Professional Home Healthcare Agency.A special thank you to the Gallegos Family of Santa Rosa, N.M., Arthur, Ester and family who found a special place in their hearts and loved Adam. Adam and Ester's sayings were "I love you, Ester"Ester: "I love you more!" He loved you all, thank you!Mass will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrow in Las Vegas, N.M. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close