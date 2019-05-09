Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adan Quintana. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved father, Adan Quintana, 91, longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born in El Cerrito, N.M., on May 13, 1927, to his parents, Agapito and Maria Paz Quintana. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Oakland, Calif., where he would meet his future wife, Filomena Guerin Quintana.

They resided in Las Vegas, and later moved to Southern California in 1957, where he worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach Calif., for many years and raised their family. They returned to Las Vegas in 1970 and retired from the Las Vegas City Schools in 1990.

Adan loved the outdoors, enjoyed gardening and was active in the Las Vegas Senior Olympics, winning medals in shuffleboard; he held a shot put title for many years.

Adan was a kind and gentle soul. He was a strong man who loved his wife, Filomena, and his family. He will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege to have known him.

The memories we all shared with him will be forever in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Filomena Quintana, until her passing on Jan. 31, 2018; his parents, Agapito and Maria Paz Quintana; his brothers, Luciano, Evaristo, Manuel, and Cruz and his sister, Geraldine.

He is survived by three daughters, Cecilia Quintana (partner Page Coleman), Rita Quintana and Sylvia Quintana; five granddaughters: Terese, Renee Montoya (Ronald), Nicole Gallegos (Ron), Stacie Guerin (partner Dave Ortiz), April Furry (Ryan), and Jennifer Muniz (David) and nine great-grandchildren: Lliana, Miranda, Aiden, Dylan, Raiden, Piper, Javier, McKenzie, and Amara.

Adan is survived by brothers Samuel Quintana (Inez), George Quintana (Stella), and Agapito Quintana Jr. (Cathy); his beloved sisters-in-law, Frances Lucero and Margaret Quintana; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held Sunday, May 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals and Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd.

Services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church. The 8 a.m. rosary will be followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m.

Father George V. Salazar will celebrate the Mass. Cremation will follow the services, and the interment will follow later in the week at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Samuel Quintana, George Quintana, Ron Gallegos, Ronald Montoya, Dave Ortiz, David Muniz and Ryan Furry.

Honorary bearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would prefer memorials be made to the .

