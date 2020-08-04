Adelina Medina passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born on Nov. 30, 1943 at Mosquero Canyon to Roman and Reyes Perea. She was a long-time resident of Mora, N.M. and a long-time parishioner of Saint Gertrude's Church.
She retired from the Mora County Sheriff's Office. She loved going to Colorado Springs to visit her boys Frank and Gilbert and spend time with their families. She made a yearly trip to Albuquerque to spend time with her niece Diana and her family. She enjoyed going to the Mora Senior Citizens Center where she would visit with many of her friends. She enjoyed going to Sunday dances in Las Vegas with her friends and liked going to the casino. Many things brought her joy in life, however her greatest joy in life were her boys.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is preceded in death by her son: Johnny Lee; parents: Roman and Reyes; husband: Frank.
She is survived by her sons: Gilbert (Maria) and Frank (Connie) both of Colorado Springs, Colo.; special niece: Diana Montoya (Chester) and their son Brian; brothers: Richard Perea (Patricia), Eloy Perea (Sandra); sister: Margaret Reyes. She leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.
Rosary services will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., with Father Fred Alexander S.O.L.T. as celebrant. Due to the Covid 19 Restrictions, attendance is limited for family only. Must wear a face mask.
Burial of cremains will follow at La Cueva Cemetery in La Cueva, N.M.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, N.M. 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
