Adelina Tafoya age 16, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 17, 2004 to Richard R. Tafoya Jr. and Estrella Gonzales in Las Vegas, N.M.
Adelina was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter and a friend to many. She would have been a junior at Robertson High School. She played basketball and volleyball.
She loved to sing and lately she loved making Tik Tok videos.
Adelina is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Isidra Hernandez and Juan D. Gonzales; paternal grandfather: Richard R. Tafoya Sr.; uncle: John Paul Gonzales.
She is survived by her mother: Estrella Gonzales of Dallas, Tex.; father: Richard R. Tafoya Jr. of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister and brothers: John Ray Tafoya of Las Vegas, N.M., Briana Saiz (DeAngelo) of Las Tusas, N.M., Brian Saiz Jr., Dimitri Tafoya, Derek Tafoya (Daija), Julius Saiz and Julian Saiz all of Las Vegas, N.M.; paternal grandmother: Leonor Tafoya; nephews: Jeramiah Tarr and Josiah Saiz; special aunt and uncle: Agnes Estrada and Brian Saiz of Las Vegas, N.M.; aunt: Patricia Gallegos (Benny) of Edgewood, N.M.; uncles: Aurelio Hernandez (Roxxana) of Dallas, Tex., Estevan Gonzales (Catherine) of Dallas, Tex. and Julio Gonzales of Tucumcari, N.M.; best friend: Lucy Zoernig of Las Vegas, N.M. Numerous: great uncles and aunts, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary devotional services will be recited on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to immediate family members only. Masks are required.
Burial of Cremains will be held at a later date at San Jose Cemetery.
Pallberars will be John Ray Tafoya, Dimtri Tafoya, Derek Tafoya, Ezekiel R. Esquibel, Brian Saiz Jr., Julian Saiz, Julius Saiz and DeAngelo Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of her friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuarynm.com
to sign the online register book.