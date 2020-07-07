Adreien Jaramillo

We are saddened to announce that our beloved Adreien Felipe Jaramillo has completed his work on earth.
Adreien F. Jaramillo, age 90, was born on May 26, 1930 in the small village of Tuloso, N.M. to Alcario and Domitilia Ulibarri Jaramillo. Adreien spent most of his life farming, ranching and praying for rain. As a child, he often missed school to help his parents work the land. As an adult, he finished school and enrolled at New Mexico Highlands University to take math classes. He could calculate math problems as fast as or quicker than a calculator. Though he loved the land and the cattle, he was an advocate of acquiring a good education and encouraged his seven children to obtain their degrees while respecting the land and maintaining the homestead as he did. He was proud of his Jaramillo heritage, and to-date six generations have lived, worked and played on this sacred land. He was proud to be known as a good man with a strong work ethic. His motto was "work hard and then work more." He was a musician and talented guitarist known, especially for performing La Entrega de los Novios" (a wedding song). He dreamed of recording this song in a professional studio and at age 90, he achieved his dream creating his very own CD.
Adreien and Lugarda were married July 11, 1954. Those 66 years produced seven children, 29 grandchildren, and 47 great-grandchildren. He was immensely proud of his large family and that his surname will live on for many generations to come. His many friendships were enduring and loyal.
His family will forever cherish "coffee and cookies" with grandpa where he imparted knowledge, advice, family trees, or simply laughed and joked. He enjoyed journaling and documenting such events as branding day, a trip to another city, or how much hay he purchased. He recorded births and deaths which became important to family seeking ancestry information.
When asked on his 90th birthday which birthday was the most memorable, he replied "this one because I'm still here." The gift of his family and great music from special friends was the only gift he wanted or needed for his special day. His spirit and his faith in God will forever live within us as the gentle cowboy who could single-handedly wrangle a cow to the ground or fix anything with MacGyver ingenuity. He was a talented furniture maker, woods craftsman, and artist.
Adreien retired from the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute where he worked as a supervisor in the main kitchen. Later working at United World College as a chef. He was an active member of the Las Vegas, New Mexico community having served as an election judge, minister of the eucharist at Immaculate Conception Parish, member of various church choirs and of course, spent many days watching his children and grandchildren play a variety of sports. Our hearts will beat again one day but for now they will be stopped in this moment...broken.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Alcario and Domitilia Jaramillo; children: Don Jaramillo and Michael Jaramillo; son-in-law: Ben Marquez; grandchildren: Jeremy Marquez, Destiny Jaramillo and Donna Montoya; great grandchildren: Angel Garcia and Emerson Jaramillo; brothers: Bernardo Jaramillo, Marcelino Jaramillo, Celestino Jaramillo and Jacobo Jaramillo; sisters: Seniada Apodaca, Corine Daiker, Maria Chillson and Delphinia Roybal.
He is survived by his wife Lugarda Jaramillo of the family home; daughter: Clarabel Marquez of Las Vegas, N.M.; sons: Phillip Jaramillo (Martha) of Los Lunas, N.M., Celestino Jaramillo (Annabelle) of Santa Fe, N.M., Joseph Albert Jaramillo (Mae) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Adrian J. Jaramillo (Francine) of Las Vegas, N.M.; daughter-in-law: Virginia Jaramillo; sisters: Antonia Luke (Gene) of Denver, Colo. and Mary Rose Opp (Steven) of Denver, Colo.; brother and sisters-in-law: Virginia Martinez, Ralph Padilla (Ruth), Zoilo Padilla (Karen) and Simon Padilla all of Albuquerque, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A public viewing was to be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 all day at Rogers Mortuary Chapel.
Rosary devotional services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Attendance is limited to family members only.
Interment will follow at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Cemetery in Tuloso, N.M. with the following serving as pallbearers: Jared J.Jaramillo, Alcario Jaramillo, Adrian J. Jaramillo II, Adreien Jaramillo, Michael Salas and Phillip Jaramillo. Honorary Pallbearers will be all his remaining grandchildren and great grandchildren.
